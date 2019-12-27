Abducted Austin four-year-old found, returned home, says Travis County SO

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the four-year-old at the center of a regional AMBER Alert has been found and safely returned to his father.

Marsdan Ellis Harp was abducted from the 9600 block of Dawning Court by his non-custodial mother Celina Jeanna Harp at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

TCSO issued the AMBER Alert for Marsdan on Dec. 26 and canceled it on Dec. 27.

A warrant was issued for his mother's arrest for third-degree felony evading arrest in a vehicle. TCSO says Harp is not in custody at this time.

According to the arrest affidavit, Austin police were called to an interference with child custody call. Marsdan's father told officers he had custody of his son and that his mother has supervised visitation on Christmas Day.

He told officers he dropped his son off with Harp and her family, then went to pick his son up on Dec. 26 to find that Harp had left with Marsdan.

The father said he received an email from Harp saying she was refusing to return Marsdan until she was able to get another court date to present evidence in her case.