Abandoned church catches fire overnight in Edgewood neighborhood
Image 1 of 3
▼
FOX 5 Atlanta photo
ATLANTA - Atlanta fire crews responded early Monday to a blaze at an abandoned church in the Edgewood neighborhood.
What we know:
Officials say the fire began around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Mayson Avenue and Hardee Street.
Firefighters worked to contain the flames, and no injuries were immediately reported.
What we don't know:
Authorities are still determining what caused the fire.
What's next:
Officials say updates will be released as more information becomes available.