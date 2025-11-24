Abandoned church catches fire overnight in Edgewood neighborhood

Image 1 of 3 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Atlanta fire crews responded early Monday to a blaze at an abandoned church in the Edgewood neighborhood.

What we know:

Officials say the fire began around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Mayson Avenue and Hardee Street.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames, and no injuries were immediately reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still determining what caused the fire.

What's next:

Officials say updates will be released as more information becomes available.