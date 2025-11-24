Expand / Collapse search

Abandoned church catches fire overnight in Edgewood neighborhood

By FOX 5 Atlanta News Team
Published  November 24, 2025 5:51am EST
The Brief

    • Early morning fire damages abandoned church in Edgewood
    • Blaze started around 3 a.m. at Mayson Avenue and Hardee Street
    • Officials investigating cause; no injuries reported

ATLANTA - Atlanta fire crews responded early Monday to a blaze at an abandoned church in the Edgewood neighborhood. 

What we know:

Officials say the fire began around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Mayson Avenue and Hardee Street.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames, and no injuries were immediately reported. 

What we don't know:

Authorities are still determining what caused the fire. 

What's next:

Officials say updates will be released as more information becomes available.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta fire department. 

