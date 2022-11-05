Aaron Carter: Tributes flood social media for late teen pop icon

The death of teen pop icon-turned-rapper Aaron Carter sent shockwaves through the music industry and beyond Saturday.

TMZ was the first to report the singer, 34, was found dead inside in Southern California home. Representatives for Carter’s family later confirmed the news to the Associated Press.



Carter was a pop icon in the early 2000s with hit songs like "I Want Candy" and "I’m All About You." His first album was released when he was just 9 years old.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter performs at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since then, the rapper has been open about his mental health challenges amid rumors of drug abuse.

"Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter," songwriter Diane Warren tweeted.

"This is unbelievably sad. RIP Aaron Carter. I truly hope you’re at peace now," singer Malynda Hale tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.