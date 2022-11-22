AAA offering free rides, tows for impaired drivers through Thanksgiving 'Tow to Go' program

article

With the holidays just around the corner, AAA is offering a safe option to Georgians who get a little too festive and need a ride after drinking.

AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program for Thanksgiving weekend for both members and non-members in order to keep impaired drivers off the road. The program will be active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

The program works by sending a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location. The service is free, but the location must be within a 10-mile radius.

AAA says that the program should be used as a last resort and is only available to one person and their vehicle.

The service is available in Georgia (excluding Savannah), Florida, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wiscosin, Denver, Colorado, Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Fort Wayne/South Bend area of Indiana. The program may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions, and you can't schedule a pick-up in advance.

"AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. "Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So do not put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you are tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location."

In the almost 25 years the program has run, officials estimate they've removed over 25,000 impaired divers from the road.

To use the service, call is 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.