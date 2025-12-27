Cocaine found after driver starts car fire during I-20 traffic stop

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Deputies discovered nearly 12 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle's trunk after a traffic stop on I-20. (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief Deputies discovered nearly 12 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle's trunk. The driver ignited a floorboard fire while attempting to destroy a phone. A Fulton County resident was arrested following the I-20 traffic stop.



A routine traffic stop for tailgating on Interstate 20 led to a significant drug bust and a vehicle fire this week, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies Hutto and Tilkens reported they pulled over a person from Fulton County after observing the driver following another vehicle too closely. During the encounter, the situation took a turn when the driver attempted to destroy his mobile phone, which ignited a fire on the passenger-side floorboard, deputies said.

Body camera footage released by the department shows the car filling with smoke and a deputy throwing the phone on the ground.

While addressing the driver and the small fire, deputies spotted a THC vape in plain view. Footage then shows the deputies searching the car and finding what they say is cocaine in the trunk. The substance later weighed in at nearly 12 pounds.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Hooks praised the deputies for their vigilance during the "Frontline Friday" announcement.

"I’m proud of Deputies Hutto and Tilkens for being proactive and keeping this poison out of our community," Hooks said.

The sheriff’s office used the arrest to send a stern warning to those traveling through the area.

"Sheriff Hooks has made it clear: Anyone who attempts to traffic drugs through Morgan County will face serious consequences," the agency stated. "Our deputies are trained, vigilant, and prepared. Bring drugs into this county, and you’ll find out your journey will end in the Morgan County Jail."

What's next:

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody.