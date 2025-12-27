Wanted Tennessee man arrested after high-speed chase in Gordon County

article

The Brief A Tennessee attempted murder suspect was arrested after a high-speed chase. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the truck on Red Bud Road. The suspect reached speeds over 90 mph and swerved into oncoming traffic.



A high-speed chase involving an attempted murder suspect ended in a crash and an arrest in Gordon County, according to officials.

What we know:

The chase began around 8:15 p.m. Friday when deputy sheriffs were called to assist Calhoun police in the pursuit of an individual wanted for attempted murder in Tennessee. According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, the suspect was driving a truck faster than 90 mph while traveling east on Red Bud Road.

During the pursuit, the driver reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic, which Ralston described as an "extremely treacherous situation."

Deputies performed a PIT maneuver just east of Red Bud Road, causing the truck to go off the road and down an embankment, according to the sheriff.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene without further resistance. Authorities confirmed there are no other suspects at large and no ongoing danger to the public.

The Calhoun Police Department is leading the criminal investigation in coordination with Tennessee authorities.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't release the name of the suspect or who he was accused of attempting to murder.