AAA: Georgia gas spikes again, nearly $50 to fill a tank with regular

It's not just you, many of us have felt that same existential dread when it's time to stop avoiding the gas pump. It doesn't help that Georgia's average gas price has increased, once again. Today, Georgians are paying an average of $3.26 per gallon on regular unleaded gasoline – that's $48.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline – and that could change as soon as tomorrow.

AAA reported that figure Monday. The motor club said Monday's average was 12 cents up from what it was the week prior and one cent more than what it was last month. On the bright side, they said that number is $1.03 less than the wildly high price we paid this time last year.

"Georgians experienced unwelcomed spikes at the pumps this weekend," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "Less expensive oil and fewer people fueling usually indicates lower pump prices. However, there is some upward pricing pressure now due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about five to ten cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade."

While we cross our fingers and wait for that day, AAA warned the most expensive gas stations in the state at the moment were found in Savannah ($3.32), Atlanta ($3.27) and Augusta-Aiken ($3.26).

The least expensive pumps were found in Athens ($3.21), Dalton ($3.20) and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.19).

In the meantime, AAA said there are many ways Georgia drivers can try and save money: