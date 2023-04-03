AAA: Georgia gas price average at standstill

The average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is at a standstill for the second week in a row.

According to AAA, Georgia drivers continue to pay an average price of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is exactly the same as a week ago, 9 cents more than a month ago, and 66 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $10 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

"Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "Nationally, gas demand is very robust. These two factors have caused drivers to see prices increase in certain states for now."



The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 7 cents to $3.50.