A third of all new COVID-19 cases in Georgia come from 6 metro Atlanta counties, data suggests

Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Cobb, Hall, and Clayton counties make up about a third of all new daily confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, according to recent trends in data provided by the state.

As of Wednesday at 3 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 127,834 total confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 3,871 cases in the last 24 hours. About a third of the new cases come from those six metro Atlanta counties.

The GDPH reported there have been 12,217 confirmed cases in Gwinnett and 11,746 in Fulton. DeKalb has seen 8,980 cases and Cobb has had 7,571. Hall County is at 4,012 cases and Clayton County is at 3,060. The remaining counties in metro Atlanta remain below 2,000 cases.

The GDPH reported the death toll from COVID-19 in the state is at 3,091, with 37 more deaths reported since Tuesday. A little more than a third of all deaths from the virus in Georgia were reported in the six aforementioned counties. As of Wednesday, a total of 1,111 deaths were reported in Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Cobb, Hall, and Clayton counties.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency reports there are 2,786 people as of Wednesday afternoon in the hospital for COVID-19 in Georgia, a change of 45 new patients within the last 24 hours. Total, the GDPH reports 14,102 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

The GDPH reports 23,949 new tests on Wednesday bringing the total number of tests since the start of the pandemic to 1,154,983.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday the state has reached a deal with Piedmont Hospital to add an additional 100 beds split between the main Buckhead campus and the hospital's new Marcus Tower. The tower, which partially opened earlier this year to help with the peak, fully opened Wednesday, 17 days ahead of schedule.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Wednesday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will be sending the city 7,500 test kits, 30,000 pieces of PPE, and 1,250 gallons of hand sanitizer by Friday.

The mayor openly thanked the governor and the people of New York for their generosity on Twitter.



Meanwhile, the governor and health officials across the country are continuing to urge people to wear masks. U.S. Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams tweeted out an example of how business can help using a family-owned Clayton, Georgia business. Wander North Georgia offers a 5 percent discount for those who wear masks in their store.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

