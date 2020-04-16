A special thank you for health care workers in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's hard to express how thankful we are to the healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Wednesday night, a group of first responders tried to let Emory University Hospital employees know just how much they're appreciated.
FOX 5 Photojournalist Jim Zorn was there to catch it all.
