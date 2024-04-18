'A Man in Full,' starring Jeff Daniels as an Atlanta real estate mogul, dropping May 2

article

The trailer for the new Netflix series "A Man in Full" promises a gripping drama where businesses and politics collide.

Actor Jeff Daniels takes on the role of an Atlanta real estate mogul facing a turbulent battle to defend his empire from those seeking to capitalize on his sudden bankruptcy.

The Netflix series is based on the 1988 bestselling novel of the same name by Tom Wolfe and created by David E. Kelley, known for his work on acclaimed shows like "Ally McBeal" and "Big Little Lies."

Filming for the series commenced in Atlanta in 2022, with production wrapping up last December. The series is directed by Regina King.

All six episodes drop on Netflix on May 2.

WATCH THE FULL TRAILER BELOW