Deep-discount store chain offering 99-cent turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving: One day only

For one day only, 99 Cents Only Stores will offer some lucky customers the chance to purchase a Thanksgiving turkey for only 99 cents.

According to 99 Cents Only Stores, the first 50 customers who enter participating stores on Wednesday, Nov. 15, will receive a wristband to buy a whole, 14-pound, frozen turkey for less than a dollar .

The company stated on its website that the promotion is limited to one turkey per household.

The company posted that wristbands are only valid Wednesday, and there is no cash value on the wristband, and it is not transferable.

All turkey sales are final, and the offer is while supplies last, according to the company.

Stores without freezer storage space that are unable to sell turkeys will be offering its first 50 customers a "Super Side Bag," which is a $15 dollar value , for 99 cents instead of turkeys. The bag will include canned side dishes such as corn, green beans, and more, according to the company website.

99 Cents Only Stores have 275 stores in the West and Southwest U.S., with 206 operating in Southern California, 12 in Nevada, 25 in Arizona, and 32 in Texas.

The following stores do not have freezer space and will be offering the "Super Side Bag" special according to the website:

California:

2407 W. Victory Blvd, Burbank 91506

1320 E. Alondra Blvd, Compton 90221

2566 E. Florence Ave, Huntington Park 90255

1617 Hacienda Blvd, La Puente 91744

1516 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles 90015

601 S. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles 90036

2606 North Broadway, Los Angeles 90031

1521 Beverly Blvd, Montebello 90640

2801 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica 90405

9565 Las Tunas Dr, Temple City 91780

1425 South Victoria Ave, Ventura 93003

19836 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills 91364

Nevada:

1200 S. Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas 89102

Arizona:

3003 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction 85120

44515 W. Edison Rd, Maricopa 85138

Valencia - 1675 W. Valencia Blvd, Tucson 85746

Texas:

1445 West Buckingham Road, Garland 75040

11873 Bissonnet St, Houston, 77099

To find a participating location, click here .

The 99 Cents Only Stores did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

