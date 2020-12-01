96-year-old Georgia woman continues tradition of running Peachtree Road Race

The Peachtree Road Race looked different this year because of the pandemic. Runners all over the world laced up on Thanksgiving and ran the race virtually in their own neighborhoods. The same is true for one of the race's oldest runners who has held onto the tradition for 30 years.

Betty Lindberg hasn't let age stop her from picking up running as a hobby when she was 64. This year, the 96-year-old still ran the Peachtree Road Race with help from her family.

"It sort of dawns on me, wow, that's pretty old," said Lindberg, "But I don't feel 96."

As the saying goes, age really is just a number especially when it comes to Betty.

"You've got to keeping moving. You've got to get out there and keep moving," she says.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

The 96-year-old's inspiration came after seeing the Peachtree Road Race competitors finish the race. With the help of her family, she was able to start taking up virtual races during the pandemic.

"I've never started a race that I didn't finish," said Lindberg.

This year, even while battling through a leg injury, Lindberg's family helped plot out their virtual Peachtree Road Race. Lindberg's time came in at just under two hours.

MORE: Runners from around the world participate in Peachtree Road Race

"I did it with my son and daughter-in-law and my daughter and son-in-law had chairs and snacks," said Lindberg, "When we finished, we all had a glass of champagne. I mean, you don't get that on the Peachtree on the 4th of July."

As hard as each year may become, Lindberg said she doesn't plan on giving this up at least not anytime soon.

"I'm just going to keep doing it as long as I can," she said.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.