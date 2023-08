article

A Mattie's Call has been issued by the Snellville Police Department for 92-year-old Dorothy Williams.

Williams was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 2700 block of Kingstream Way in Snellville.

She was wearing blue and white pajamas and black shoes at the time.

Williams suffers from dementia and she is traveling on foot.

If you have seen Williams, please call the Snellville Police Department at 770-985-3555.