9-year-old boy, father killed in Georgia mobile home fire

A Hall County man and his son are dead after a tragic house fire on Sunday morning.

Hall County Fire Services tell FOX 5 they were called to the 5400 blocks of Smallwood Drive just before 8 a.m.

The callers told officials that they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home.

When fire crews got to the scene and extinguished the blaze, they discovered the bodies of two victims inside the home.

Officials have now identified the victims as 40-year-old Jesse Hines and his 9-year-old son, Jesse Hines Jr.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.