9-year-old accidentally shoots 7-year-old inside car while adult picked up food, police say

Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a Chipotle in Gwinnett County.

The Snellville Police Department said a 9-year-old accidentally shoot a 7-year-old with a gun left inside a car while an adult went inside to pick up food.

Police said the child was conscious and alert when taken to a hospital.

Details are limited and police,e have not confirmed the address or time of the incident. There is a Chipotle within Snellville's city limits is located at 1650 Scenic Highway.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about the incident and if any charges are pending.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE