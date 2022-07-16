84-year-old Atlanta man reported missing by wife, police say

article

State and local law enforcement are searching for a missing 84-year-old man.

Police said Paul Dillard's wife reported him missing at around 11:30 a.m. July 14 on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Dillard was driving a silver 2004 Ford F-150 with a license plate: PTV 4735.

He is about 5-foot-6 tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt with red stripes, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.