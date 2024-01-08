8-year-old leukemia patient gets big surprise from Atlanta Falcons player

Eight-year-old Justin Leonard, who has been bravely battling leukemia, recently received a surprise of a lifetime as he was named honorary captain for an Atlanta Falcons game on Dec. 10. The touching gesture came after Justin's encounter with Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron during his treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Justin's journey with leukemia began shortly before his 8th birthday, and throughout the challenging treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, he found solace and strength in his favorite things – Lego blocks, fast cars, and, of course, the Atlanta Falcons. This past Halloween, while undergoing treatment at Scottish Rite, Justin had the opportunity to meet some of the Falcons players, including offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron.

The two formed an instant connection, spending an entire hour getting to know each other and bonding over video games. Justin, impressing Matthew with his football knowledge, left the playroom with a smile on his face. Little did he know, it was Matthew who was deeply moved by the interaction.

Inspired by their meeting, Matthew reached out to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta staff, expressing his desire to arrange a special experience for Justin and his family once the young fan was feeling better. With the collaborative efforts of Justin's mom, the Children’s Healthcare staff, and the Falcons organization, Matthew orchestrated a surprise that would bring joy to Justin's heart.

In a personalized video message, Matthew invited Justin to attend a Falcons game against the Buccaneers and hang out with the players on the field. The surprise was revealed on Dec. 10, as Justin, beaming with excitement, took on the role of honorary captain for the night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alongside his family, he cheered on his favorite team and even had the privilege of stepping onto the field, where players presented him with his own personalized jersey and a football.

Despite still having more treatment ahead of him, Justin is doing well and is already looking forward to following the Falcons in the upcoming season.