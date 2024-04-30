8 arrested by feds in Operation Red Rover, an online sexual predator sting

Eight people in Georgia are facing federal charges for attempting to coerce and entice a child for sex following Operation Red Rover. The operation targeted online child predators.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, all were indicted during the February sting where investigators say they attempted to meet children "online to engage in sexually explicit acts." A grand jury returned those indictments during the following two months.

The following are the names and charges of those eight Georgians:

Naimilkumar Dadawala, 35, of McDonough, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

Rashon Griggs, 28, of Hawkinsville, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

Darryl Lockett, 29, of Macon, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

Jose Santiago Longoria Alvarez, 45, of Fort Valley, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

Dewan Mitchell, 35, of Kathleen, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography;

Jon Wiltberger, 33, of Manchester, Georgia, and formerly of Phenix City, Alabama, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor;

Marquaze Williams, 31, of Eatonton, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of committing a sexual offense as a registered sex offender; and

Steven Williams, 44, of Bonaire, Georgia, is charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Each could face up to life in prison if convicted.

No word on when their next court appearances will be.