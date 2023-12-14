76-year-old woman killed attempting to cross street in Cobb County

A 76-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle around 6:47 p.m. Dec. 13 on South Gordon Road, east of Factory Shoals Road, in Cobb County.

Cobb County police say Rosa Moore from Austell was attempting to cross South Gordon Road and entered the path of an oncoming Honda driven by a 27-year-old woman, also from Austell.

The driver brought the Honda to a stop and remained on scene.

Unfortunately, Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is

urged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.