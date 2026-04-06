75-year-old woman missing in DeKalb County

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The Brief Linda Atkinson, 75, was last seen Tuesday on Creste Lane. She is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, wearing all black. Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County police.



The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen earlier this week.

What we know:

Police say 75-year-old Linda Atkinson was last seen Tuesday, March 31, in the 1000 block of Creste Lane.

Atkinson is described as about 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress, a black hoodie and dress shoes.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone who sees Atkinson or knows where she may be to contact DeKalb County police.