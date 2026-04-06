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75-year-old woman missing in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 6, 2026 9:15am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Linda Atkinson. Photo provided by DeKalb County PD

The Brief

    • Linda Atkinson, 75, was last seen Tuesday on Creste Lane.
    • She is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, wearing all black.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen earlier this week.

What we know:

Police say 75-year-old Linda Atkinson was last seen Tuesday, March 31, in the 1000 block of Creste Lane.

Atkinson is described as about 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress, a black hoodie and dress shoes.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone who sees Atkinson or knows where she may be to contact DeKalb County police.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews