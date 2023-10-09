71-year-old man shot in head after being picked up at Atlanta airport by passenger in back seat

A 71-year-old man was shot in a vehicle after he was picked up from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by his wife and a 29-year-old man.

According to Troup County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the Well Star West Georgia Medical Center around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Once they arrived, they met a sergeant with the LaGrange Police Department who told them that there was a man who had been shot and killed in the Emergency Department and a vehicle that was the possible crime scene parked in an ambulance bay.

Upon examination of the vehicle, investigators noticed blood on the front passenger seat and obvious bullet holes.

Investigators determined that the wife of 71-year-old Andrew Stankiewicz of Texas and 29-year-old Jon Thomas Cloud picked up the victim at the airport.

At some point during their drive on Interstate 85 to Columbus, Cloud, who was sitting in the back seat, reportedly shot Stankiewicz in the back of the head.

His wife, who was driving, proceeded to the hospital and police were notified.

Cloud has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown.