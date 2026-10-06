71-year-old man convicted of sex crimes against child under 10, DA says

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The Brief A Cherokee County jury convicted 71-year-old Harold William Duvall of all charges in a child sexual abuse case, the district attorney's office said. Woodstock police began investigating in June 2024 after a teenager disclosed abuse that occurred when he was 5 years old. Prosecutors presented evidence of Duvall abusing three other children dating back to 1981 before the jury deliberated for one hour.



A 71-year-old man faces sentencing after a Cherokee County jury convicted him of sexually abusing a child under 10 years old, according to the district attorney's office.

What we know:

A jury found Harold William Duvall guilty on Oct. 1 of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and first-degree cruelty to children following a four-day trial.

The Woodstock Police Department began investigating the case in June 2024 when a mother reported that her teenage child disclosed historical abuse, according to the district attorney's office. During a forensic interview, the victim stated Duvall forced him to engage in a sexual act when the child was about 5 years old.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Duvall sexually abused three other children dating as far back as 1981, the office stated in a news release.

Eight witnesses testified for prosecutors, including the victim, family members, other victims and an expert in child abuse dynamics. The jury deliberated for one hour before returning guilty verdicts on all counts.

What we don't know:

A sentencing date for Duvall has not yet been scheduled.