7 juveniles facing multiple charges after knife fight at Annapolis High School leaves 2 hospitalized

Authorities say seven juveniles have been charged and two others were hospitalized after being stabbed and cut when violence erupted at a high school in Anne Arundel County Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident was reported around 8:45 a.m. at Annapolis High School after a fight broke out outside of the building and carried inside.

School resource officers in the vicinity of the fight quickly intervened, disarming a student who had a knife. The two who were injured were described as having serious but not life-threatening wounds. Officials say it is not clear what started the fight.

MORE FROM FOX 5: DEA issues warning about deadly pills being sold through social media

One juvenile has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, disrupting school activities, having a deadly weapon on school property, having a concealed deadly weapon, and having a deadly weapon with intent to injure.

Another juvenile was charged with trespassing, having a deadly weapon on school campus, second-degree assault, affray, disorderly conduct, and disrupting school activities.

The remaining five juveniles were charged with second-degree assault, affray, disorderly conduct, and disrupting school activities.

All parties have been charged as juveniles and it's been clarified that one of the hospitalized parties is a suspect charged in the count of seven.

Annapolis schools officials provided the following statement:

Hello Annapolis High School families. This message is to provide you with another update on school operations today. Instruction is continuing this afternoon on a slightly modified schedule and all students are being provided with the opportunity to have lunch. As a precautionary measure and to aid in helping students feel safe in the building, additional school system staff members are at the school this afternoon. There will also be an increased police presence this afternoon and at dismissal. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, all afterschool activities today are canceled. You will receive a communication with as much detail as we can share from this morning’s incident later today. Thank you.

The school was placed on lockdown for about an hour while the investigation was underway. The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The school day did continue, but there was extra security on hand for dismissal, and all after-school activities were cancelled.