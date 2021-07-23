7-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Georgia highest since March, health officials say

For the first time in more than 100 days, the 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Georgia has climbed above 1,000, health officials say.

According to data provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health, the 7-day average for new cases was 1,051, a number that has not been seen since March 22. New daily cases exceeded the thousand mark on Wednesday and have continued to progressively climb each day.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the GDPH said 1,542 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The GDPH also reports current hospitalizations are the highest it has been since the end of April. State health officials said Friday 1,158 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

Georgia has seen more than 20,000 deaths from COVID-19 with 917,915 total cases, health officials said.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 4.1 million or about 38% of the state’s population were reported to be fully vaccinated, the GDPH said.

Health officials are urgently asking everyone who has not gotten one of the vaccines to talk to their health care provider and strongly consider getting one.

