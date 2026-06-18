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7 arrested in Atlanta street racing crackdown; 2 cars impounded

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Published June 18, 2026 3:57 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 3:57 PM EDT
article

Aerial views of cars participating in illegal street racing in Atlanta on June 14, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Atlanta street racing arrests left seven suspects in custody following a multi-agency crackdown on Sunday. 
    • Authorities stopped two vehicles and impounded both cars after responding to reports of illegal racing activity. 
    • The sweeping operation involved the Atlanta Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and the Phoenix Air Unit. 

ATLANTA - Atlanta police teamed up with state troopers and airborne units last Sunday to arrest seven suspects during a targeted crackdown on illegal street racing in southwest Atlanta. 

What we know:

Atlanta Police officers responded to the intersection of Anderson Avenue SW and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on June 14 after receiving reports of street racers taking over the area. Working with the Georgia State Patrol and the Phoenix Air Unit, authorities tracked down and stopped two vehicles tied directly to the illegal gathering.

Officers took seven individuals into custody and impounded both of the stopped vehicles at the scene. Law enforcement officials identified the seven suspects and confirmed their respective charges:

  • Ja'Mycal Richardson: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions.
  • Miguel Anaya: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions.
  • Logan Buford: Improper lane change and an open container violation.
  • Damien Davey: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions.
  • Timothy Vaughn: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions.
  • Omauri Wright: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions.
  • Carsyn Payton: Participation in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions, reckless driving, laying drag, attempting to elude and failure to display a license plate.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if additional suspects ran from the scene or if more cars were involved before the two vehicles were stopped. Investigators have not released information regarding whether any injuries or property damage occurred during the reckless driving exhibitions before officers arrived. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department.

SW AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNewsAtlanta Police Department