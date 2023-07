article

A 69-year-old man is missing in Jonesboro and police are asking for help to find him.

Dennis Reese was last seen on Fairview Drive on June 30. Reese has been diagnosed with dementia. He is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 215 pounds. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.