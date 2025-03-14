64-year-old Newnan man arrested for possession of child sex abuse material

The Brief Newnan Man Arrested – John Thomas Adams III, 64, was taken into custody on March 11 for possession of child sexual abuse material. Ongoing Investigation – Investigators seized all electronic devices and uncovered alleged messaging with a minor. Possible Additional Charges – Authorities say more charges could follow as they examine Adams’ devices.



A Newnan man is under arrest for possession of child pornography, and investigators say they have seized all of his electronic devices to examine them.

Investigators say the tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Sixty-four-year-old John Thomas Adams III is facing serious charges and disturbing allegations.

It was the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office that took Adams into custody on March 11 at his home in Newnan.

He is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material and is charged with child sexual exploitation and furnishing obscene materials to a minor, along with other internet-related crimes.

Investigators say they have seized all of his electronic devices and will be combing through them. Since the case began, they say their investigation revealed that Adams had allegedly been messaging with a minor and sending pictures.

Cpl. Chris Ricketson of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office reported that when Adams was taken from his home, a family member reacted by saying, "How could you? You’ve ruined everything for our family."

Investigators say this is an ongoing case, and Adams could face additional charges depending on what is found on his electronic devices.