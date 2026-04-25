63-year-old man killed in Lake Allatoona boat crash
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a boat crash on Lake Allatoona Friday night, according to game wardens.
What we know:
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said wardens responded to Allatoona Landing in Bartow County around 9:24 p.m. after receiving reports of the crash. When they arrived, wardens reported finding a boat that had hit a breakwater.
Officials said the boat's operator and sole occupant was dead when they arrived at the scene. He has been identified as 63-year-old Patrick Ramsey of Dallas.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash has not been released. Wardens said the investigation is still ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.