63-year-old man killed in Lake Allatoona boat crash

The Brief A 63-year-old Dallas man lost his life Friday night after his boat struck a breakwater on Lake Allatoona. Game wardens discovered the vessel at Allatoona Landing shortly after the crash was reported.



A man is dead after a boat crash on Lake Allatoona Friday night, according to game wardens.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said wardens responded to Allatoona Landing in Bartow County around 9:24 p.m. after receiving reports of the crash. When they arrived, wardens reported finding a boat that had hit a breakwater.

Officials said the boat's operator and sole occupant was dead when they arrived at the scene. He has been identified as 63-year-old Patrick Ramsey of Dallas.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash has not been released. Wardens said the investigation is still ongoing.