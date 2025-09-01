Expand / Collapse search

60-year-old shot during possible weekend drug deal on Hills Ave.

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 1, 2025 8:12am EDT
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a 60-year-old man is recovering after being shot during what investigators believe may have been a drug deal. 

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on Hills Avenue. 

Police said the man may have been involved in an argument over drugs that escalated into gunfire. 

The gunshot victim was treated at a hospital. He was alert and breathing when transported. 

What we don't know:

The shooter and victim have not been identified. No arrests have been made.

The Source

  Information for above story provided by police at the scene. 

