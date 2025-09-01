60-year-old shot during possible weekend drug deal on Hills Ave.

The Brief 60-year-old man shot during possible drug deal on Hills Avenue Police say an argument escalated into gunfire Victim treated at hospital; shooter still at large



Atlanta police say a 60-year-old man is recovering after being shot during what investigators believe may have been a drug deal.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on Hills Avenue.

Police said the man may have been involved in an argument over drugs that escalated into gunfire.

The gunshot victim was treated at a hospital. He was alert and breathing when transported.

What we don't know:

The shooter and victim have not been identified. No arrests have been made.