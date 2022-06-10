6 more arrested after nurse caught on camera smuggling drugs into Coweta County Jail, deputies say

Six more people were arrested after deputies said a Coweta County nurse was caught on camera sneaking drugs into the county’s jail.

Shaneika Roberts is a licensed practical nurse that had worked in the jail for three years. Investigators released video that they said shows an inmate reach into Robert’s pocket and retrieve something. The inmate then drops it down the front of his jail jumpsuit.

The mug shots of Shaneika Roberts (top) and Kenneth Fears (bottom) next to video of the two released by investigators.

Deputies said they searched that inmate's cell and found the drugs that Roberts allegedly smuggled into the jail. Among those drugs were marijuana, meth, and fentanyl, deputies said.

Roberts was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and crossing the guard line with contraband.

Antonio Carter, Raphael Kirkland, Rashad Houston, and Hunter Mcdonald

Less than a week later, deputies made further arrests with five already being inmates in the jail. Antonio Carter, Raphael Kirkland, Rashad Houston, Hunter Mcdonald and Kenneth Fears now face additional charges.

Investigators said it was Fears who was seen in this jail video with nurse Roberts.

Raenita Leonard (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Also charged was 35-year-old Raenita Leonard, whom investigators said was part of the smuggling ring. She was charged with conspiracy to cross the guard line with contraband, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and use of a telecommunications device to commit a crime.

Investigators said with the case growing bigger they expect more arrests and possibly even more charges for some of those that have been arrested.