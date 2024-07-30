6 adults arrested for child molestation in Barrow County at Winder residence

A months-long investigation by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office culminated in the early-morning arrests of six adults on charges of child molestation. The operation, supported by multiple law enforcement agencies, targeted alleged offenses that occurred over approximately five years at a residence on 243 Englewood Road in Winder.

The suspects arrested are:

Paul Andrew Bean, 32, of Winder: Charged with multiple counts of child molestation, sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children, and incest. Additional charges are pending. He was arrested at The Whits Inn at 4648 Lawrenceville Road in Loganville.

Ashley Nicole Neese, 22, of Winder: Charged with multiple counts of child molestation and cruelty to children. Additional charges are pending. She was arrested at 121 Hunter Road in Jefferson.

Kavin Eugene Neese, 55, of Winder: Charged with multiple counts of child molestation, false imprisonment, aggravated sexual battery, and cruelty to children. Additional charges are pending. He was arrested at 276 Nathaniel Drive in Jefferson.

Jerry Lee Neese, Jr., 24, of Winder: Charged with multiple counts of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and cruelty to children. Additional charges are pending. He was arrested at 121 Hunter Road in Jefferson.

Keith Allen Neese, 57, of Winder: Charged with multiple counts of child molestation and aggravated sexual battery. Additional charges are pending. He was arrested at Waffle House – 7415 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.

Felisa Michelle Bailey, 50, of Winder: Charged with multiple counts of child molestation and cruelty to children. Additional charges are pending. She was arrested at Waffle House – 7415 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.

The investigation began when four juveniles disclosed allegations of sexual abuse to forensic interviewers after being removed from the home last year by the Department of Family & Children Services (DFCS).

"I want to thank the Loganville Police Department, and the Jackson County and Hall County Sheriff’s Offices for their assistance in getting these suspects behind bars," said Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith. "The effort to arrest these suspects simultaneously at four different locations required incredible coordination between our deputies and law enforcement partners."

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.