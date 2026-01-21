$5K reward offered in connection to September homicide in NW Atlanta

article

The Brief Police are investigating a September 2025 homicide in northwest Atlanta The victim was identified as 62-year-old Darryl Weems Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest



Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred last fall in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check around 12:53 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2025, at 590 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man deceased inside the location.

The victim was identified as Darryl Weems, 62. Investigators say preliminary findings indicate he suffered an apparent gunshot wound. The department’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, while the Fulton County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family of Atlanta man gunned down in September apartment shooting wants answers

What you can do:

Police and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.