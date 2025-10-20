Expand / Collapse search

58-year-old woman's body found in Cobb County extended stay

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 20, 2025 9:44am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A 58-year-old woman was found dead Sunday at the Extended Stay on Powers Ferry Road.
    • Cobb County’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of her death.
    • The victim’s name has not been released pending the family’s privacy.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating after a 58-year-old woman was found dead Sunday morning inside a room at the Extended Stay hotel on Powers Ferry Road.

What we know:

Officers were called to the hotel around 11:25 a.m. and discovered the woman deceased inside the residence. Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police say the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation, and her name is being withheld out of respect for the family. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

The Source

  • Information provided by Cobb County Police Department. 

Cobb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews