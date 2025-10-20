58-year-old woman's body found in Cobb County extended stay
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating after a 58-year-old woman was found dead Sunday morning inside a room at the Extended Stay hotel on Powers Ferry Road.
What we know:
Officers were called to the hotel around 11:25 a.m. and discovered the woman deceased inside the residence. Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation.
What we don't know:
Police say the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation, and her name is being withheld out of respect for the family.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.