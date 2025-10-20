58-year-old woman's body found in Cobb County extended stay

The Brief A 58-year-old woman was found dead Sunday at the Extended Stay on Powers Ferry Road. Cobb County’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of her death. The victim’s name has not been released pending the family’s privacy.



Cobb County police are investigating after a 58-year-old woman was found dead Sunday morning inside a room at the Extended Stay hotel on Powers Ferry Road.

What we know:

Officers were called to the hotel around 11:25 a.m. and discovered the woman deceased inside the residence. Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police say the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation, and her name is being withheld out of respect for the family.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.