52 animals rescued from 'extreme hoarding' situation in Hall County

The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and Hall County Animal Services recently rescued 52 dogs and cats from an "extreme hoarding and breeding operation" in Flowery Branch, according to a Facebook post.

HSNG says that the animals range in age from 3 days old to 8 years old and the owner fled with more than 150 additional dogs and cats.

The humane society is currently treating the animals for various illnesses and infections and will spay or neuter the animals before they are available for adoption.

They are asking for help to take care of the animals. If you would like to donate, click here.