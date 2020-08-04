5 Marietta City Schools employees test positive for COVID-19
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta City Schools started their school year online Tuesday as officials said five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said in addition to the five positive cases, there was one presumptive positive.
Officials believe they were infected sometime between July 27 and to when they were tested.
Because the school year started virtually, the employees did not have direct contact with any students.