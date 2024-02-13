Expand / Collapse search
48-year-old Winterville man shot to death on Monday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A 48-year-old Winterville man was shot to death shortly before 9 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 1200 block of Athens Road near Moss Road, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

ACCPD took 26-year-old Cedric Robbie Jones of Athens into custody after the shooting and charged him with murder.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Willie Antonio Jewell of Winterville.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting. 

 Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Black at 762-400-7058, or via email at scott.black@accgov.com