47-year-old man killed by collision on Saturday on Hurt Road in Cobb County

A 47-year-old man was killed on June 22 when he was involved in a traffic collision in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department.

Police say the man was driving a green 1994 Honda Accord on Hurt Road near Old Tennessee Road when the vehicle left the road, rotated counter-clockwise, entered the eastbound lane and collided with a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by a 29-year-old man from Marietta.

The Honda's driver was pronounced dead at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram was treated for injuries at the same hospital.

The deceased's name will be released after next of kin are notified. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.