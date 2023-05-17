46-year-old Troup County Jail inmate dies after medical emergency

A 46-year-old inmate of the Troup County Jail was pronounced deceased after experiencing a medical emergency on May 16. The incident began around 9 p.m. when the inmate, identified as Torreges Bray of LaGrange, began experiencing difficulty breathing.

Bray soon became unresponsive and immediate life-saving measures, including CPR, were initiated. Additional officers were notified, alongside the Troup County Fire Department and AMR, to provide necessary support. The inmate was transported to the Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department for further medical intervention.

Bray was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:44 a.m. The cause of death is yet to be determined and will be subject to investigation.

At the time of the incident, Bray was facing multiple charges, including one count of Interfering with Call for Emergency Service (Mis), one count of Battery (Mis), one count of Obstruction of Officer (Mis), and Sentenced Superior (Fel). These charges will now be part of the ongoing investigation into his untimely death.

Following standard protocol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been notified and will conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bray's passing. This measure aims to ensure transparency and provide an impartial examination of the events leading up to his demise.

