42-year-old woman missing in Jonesboro

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Jonesboro
FOX 5 Atlanta
Beilul Ftau

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 42-year-old woman named Beilul Ftau.

Ftau, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, has been missing since Sunday morning from the area of Nina Court and Jimmy Lee Circle in Jonesboro.

Ftau is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and khaki pants.

Anyone with any information in reference to the whereabouts of Beilul Ftau is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or dial 911.