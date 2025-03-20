4 lucky Georgia lottery players walk away winners on March 19

article

Three lucky Georgia Lottery players struck it big on March 19, winning jackpots across multiple games, including Fantasy 5, 100X The Money Quick Win, and Powerball.

Two players hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot, each winning $820,337 after matching all five numbers (04-10-14-18-29). The winning tickets were purchased at Sandfly Convenience in Savannah and Roswell Road Food Mart in Marietta.

In Blairsville, another lucky player won $499,853 playing 100X The Money Quick Win, a progressive jackpot instant game. The winning ticket was bought at Nottely Food Mart on Ivylog Road.

To round out the day, a Powerball player in Marietta won $100,000 after matching four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number (15). The ticket, purchased at Kroger on Johnson Ferry Road, originally won $50,000, but the Power Play option doubled the prize.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday, March 22, with an estimated $444 million jackpot. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes. Proceeds from all Georgia Lottery games benefit education in the state.