4 juveniles crash parents' car after short chase on Memorial Drive, police say

A group of juveniles led police on an overnight chase before crashing their parents’ car into a tree, according to Atlanta police.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. along Memorial Drive. Police say the juveniles ran a red light, then hit a median before losing control and crashing.

Despite the impact, the juveniles only suffered minor injuries and are currently recovering at the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released details on potential charges or what led to the chase. The investigation is ongoing.