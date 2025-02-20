4 Emory students land exclusive internships with Jermaine Dupri

article

The Brief Exclusive Opportunity: Four Emory students secured internships with Grammy-winning producer Jermaine Dupri and So So Def . Unexpected Twist: Originally, only two spots were available, but Dupri doubled the selections after seeing the students' talent. Industry Access: The interns will gain rare behind-the-scenes experience in music production, artist development, and the business side of the industry.



Four Emory University students have secured coveted internships with Grammy-winning producer Jermaine Dupri and his legendary record label, So So Def.

The students—Ella Ferguson, Luccas Perez, David Qiu, and Emmett Roth—were selected from a pool of 38 applicants. Initially, only two internship spots were available, but after witnessing the students' talent, Dupri decided to double the number of positions, giving four students the rare opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the highly competitive music industry.

The internship program will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access to music production, artist development, and the business side of the industry under the mentorship of one of hip-hop and R&B’s most influential producers.

This opportunity marks a major step for the students, offering them real-world experience in an industry where connections and hands-on training are essential for success.