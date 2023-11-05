Fourth person dies in Atlanta crash that killed 'Black Panther' stuntman, children
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fourth person has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 285 Halloween night involving the family of a well-known stuntman. This victim was another child.
A GoFundMe fundraiser created for the family confirmed 10-year-old Kiasi Ramsess, lovingly known as "Sauce the Boss" succumbed to his injuries Saturday.
Last week, Kiasi's father, 41-year-old Taraja Ramsess, and two of his siblings 13-year-old Sundari Ramsess, and 1-month-old Fugibo Ramsess were confirmed dead.
The crash happened along the exit ramp from Interstate 285 to Interstate 20 east on Halloween, just before midnight.
Related: 'Black Panther' stuntman killed along with 2 of his children during crash in Atlanta
It appears there are now two survivors: a 3-year-old female who was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition, and a 15-year-old female who suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Taraja Ramsess (Courtesy of family)
Investigators say Taraja Ramsess was behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 when he collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in the left lane.
Ramsess was a well-known stuntman who worked on multiple movies, including "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and many more.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.