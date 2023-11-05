Fourth person dies in Atlanta crash that killed 'Black Panther' stuntman, children

A fourth person has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 285 Halloween night involving the family of a well-known stuntman. This victim was another child.

A GoFundMe fundraiser created for the family confirmed 10-year-old Kiasi Ramsess, lovingly known as "Sauce the Boss" succumbed to his injuries Saturday.

Last week, Kiasi's father, 41-year-old Taraja Ramsess, and two of his siblings 13-year-old Sundari Ramsess, and 1-month-old Fugibo Ramsess were confirmed dead.

The crash happened along the exit ramp from Interstate 285 to Interstate 20 east on Halloween, just before midnight.

It appears there are now two survivors: a 3-year-old female who was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition, and a 15-year-old female who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Taraja Ramsess (Courtesy of family)

Investigators say Taraja Ramsess was behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 when he collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in the left lane.

Ramsess was a well-known stuntman who worked on multiple movies, including "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and many more.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.