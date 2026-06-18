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4 accused of murder in Chamberlyn Lane shooting

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Paulding County
Published June 18, 2026 4:33 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 4:33 PM EDT
article

Paulding County Sheriff's Office deputies block the entrance to the Menlow Station subdivision on Chamberlyn Lane while detectives investigate an active shooting with unknown injuries that occurred on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2026 near Hiram. (Pau

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The Brief

    • Four suspects face murder charges following a violent shooting in Paulding County on Wednesday evening. 
    • Authorities found a man who was shot near Chamberlyn Lane and rushed him to a nearby hospital. 
    • Law enforcement officials took four people into custody but have not yet disclosed the identities of those charged. 

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Four people are accused of murder after a shooting left a man hospitalized in Paulding County on Wednesday night. 

What we know:

Paulding County deputies responded to the 100 block of Chamberlyn Lane off Rosedale Drive around 7 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one man who had been shot. Emergency responders rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities later arrested and charged four individuals with murder in connection to the violent incident. 

RELATED: Shooting reported on Chamberlyn Lane in Paulding County

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further information about what may have led to the shooting or if any other injuries were reported. The names and identities of the four people charged with murder have not yet been released by law enforcement. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. 

Paulding CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews