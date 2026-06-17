Shooting reported on Chamberlyn Lane in Paulding County
HIRAM, Ga. - Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting Wednesday.
What we know:
An image released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows the entrance to the Menlow Station subdivision blocked by cruisers. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Chamberlyn Lane off Rosedale Drive around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found one man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators spent the evening combing over the scene for evidence, speaking to witnesses, and reviewing doorbell cameras.
Authorities believe there was only one gunman.
What we don't know:
It remains unknown if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.
Authorities have not released any information regarding potential suspects or a motive.
It is also unclear how many shots were fired or if any arrests have been made.
What you can do:
If you have any information about this shooting, contact the office at 770-443-3047 or leave a tip via the sheriff's mobile app.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, who explained how we got it through official statements and images posted on its Facebook page.