Shooting reported on Chamberlyn Lane in Paulding County

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The Brief Deputies responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Chamberlyn Lane. Images shared by the sheriff's office show emergency cruisers blocking the Menlow Station subdivision entrance. Authorities are asking anyone with details to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office or send an app tip.



Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting Wednesday.

What we know:

An image released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows the entrance to the Menlow Station subdivision blocked by cruisers. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Chamberlyn Lane off Rosedale Drive around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found one man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators spent the evening combing over the scene for evidence, speaking to witnesses, and reviewing doorbell cameras.

Authorities believe there was only one gunman.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

Authorities have not released any information regarding potential suspects or a motive.

It is also unclear how many shots were fired or if any arrests have been made.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this shooting, contact the office at 770-443-3047 or leave a tip via the sheriff's mobile app.