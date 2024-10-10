3rd teenager arrested for May murder in Athens, police say

A 15-year-old, Keanthony Sorrells, was arrested on Oct. 9 for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Cameron Manago on May 27.

The arrest was carried out by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) in collaboration with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Sorrells faces charges including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Gang Violence.

Sorrells is the third person to be arrested in connection to this murder.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police Department, they found a man who had been shot at around 10:25 p.m. May 27 at Rolling Ridge Apartments. The man, who was later identified as Manago, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Zyquavious Thomas, 16, was arrested at the time and was charged with Felony Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Despite his age, Thomas was charged as an adult.

PREVIOUS: 2nd person arrested for May murder of 20-year-old in Athens

On June 14, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department arrested 18-year-old Janiya Moore from Athens. Moore has been charged with Felony Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333 or via email.