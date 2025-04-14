37 guns collected during City of South Fulton gun buyback event

The Brief South Fulton's annual gun buyback event collected 37 firearms in just three hours. Residents received gift cards up to $75 for each gun turned in, no questions asked. Guns can still be turned in at local police precincts for up to $75 in gift cards.



Dozens of firearms are now out of circulation in the City of South Fulton following the fourth annual Community Gun Buyback event.

What we know:

Held over the weekend at the Butner Road Shopping Center, the initiative allowed residents to safely turn in unwanted guns—no questions asked. In just three hours, 37 firearms were collected. Participants received gift cards worth up to $75, based on the type and condition of the weapon.

The event was sponsored by South Fulton City Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs.

What you can do:

Police say residents who missed the event can still turn in firearms at any local police precinct and receive up to $75.