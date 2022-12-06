$30,000 of THC vape pens confiscated in Hall County, officials say

article

Federal and local investigators are looking into the illegal sale of THC products in Georgia after a shipment filled with about $30,000 worth of product was found in Hall County.

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force and the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) seized two packages containing 900 THC oil vape pens at a local delivery hub on Nov. 28. Officials said the packages came to Hall County from California.

Investigators obtained search warrants to look into the two local addresses these packages were intended for: a location on Yearling Court and another on Willow Ridge Circle.

So far, investigators said they have issued one arrest warrant and have seized four more packages of THC oil-infused edibles, as well as some residue cocaine.

They said the investigation is ongoing.