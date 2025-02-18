3 teens arrested in Florida for Social Circle carjacking, death

article

Three teens were arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old in Walton County last year.

Adrian Wofford was found dead along Carver Drive in Social Circle, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Charles Johnson, 17, of Social Circle; Christian Johnson, 15, of Social Circle; and Trayvon Means, 16, of Gainesville, Florida, were charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping, false imprisonment, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and felony murder. The trio was arrested on Jan. 28 in Gainesville, Florida, on unrelated charges before being served with the new warrants.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Charles Randolph Johnson (Alachua County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The extradition process has just begun. There is no word on when they will return to Georgia to face those charges.

In October, the GBI reported that Rosalynn Ellison, 19, and Jevhon Reese, 20, were charged with conspiracy, armed robbery, aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, among other counts in connection with the case. There is no word on their current status.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Social Circle Police at (770) 464-2366 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA, at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.